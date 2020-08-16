ESTERO, Fla. – Bethany M. McKeen passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home in Estero, Fla., following a courageous battle with ALS.

Beth was born in Farmington, Maine on May 5, 1953. She was the daughter of Eunice and James Conway. She grew up spending summers playing baseball with neighborhood kids and winters skiing on Mt. Titcomb.

Beth attended the University of Maine in Gorham where she received a BS in Education. She began teaching elementary school in Oakland, Maine and continued her teaching career in Portland and Cape Elizabeth. Following a trip to Egypt, Beth developed an Egyptian unit for the entire third grade curriculum in Cape Elizabeth and was granted an award for it. Beth also spent a year teaching abroad at a private international school in Bahrain. She was always known as an outstanding teacher and her former students still say she was the best teacher they ever had.

Beth loved traveling, gardening, skiing, sailing, her late dog, Toby and quality time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Scott McKeen, her son, Adam Etzel, and daughters, Suzy Legare and Tory Etzel, stepchildren, Megan Welch, Mike McKeen, sons-in-law, Chris Legare and Jake Welch, her beloved grandchildren, Tommy, Anna, Jillian, Janet and Jodelle, her sisters Sandy Joy, Jen Fitzpatrick, brother in laws Doug Joy, Tim Fitzpatrick and many cousins and friends. She loved laughing and spending time with her life long friends Retta, Debbie and Kathy.

Despite the challenges Beth faced throughout her illness, she maintained her keen sense of humor and portrayed unbelievable strength, courage and perseverance. When she was diagnosed with ALS, she called upon her family and closest friends to “circle the wagons”. With their support and her fortitude she was able to find joy in each day and remained an inspiration to all of her loved ones.

There will be a celebration of life held in Maine at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association (als.org).

