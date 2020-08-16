GRAY – Edmund Robert St.Michel Sr. was born April 10 1939, in Portland, Maine passed away on August 13, 2020 in Gray, Maine. Ed put up a great fight out living what the doctors said he would.

Ed married the love of his life, Janice, in 1959, and they had seven children together and helped raise their two granddaughters, Tina and Jenny. Ed loved hunting, and fishing.

He got his college degree in electronics. He worked for the state of Maine for over 25 years. Ed really liked playing the lottery hoping to hit it big someday.

Surviving: children, Debora Mayer her husband .Thomas, Edmund St.Michel Jr,, Barbara Schermerhorn her husband David, Susan St.Michel, Carol Fulwood her husband Patrick, Kathy Barnhart her husband Mike, Norman St.Michel his wife Tara, his sister Yvonne St.Michel, brother Donald St.Michel, sister Janet St.Michel cousin Robert Ferrenti and brother-in-law Richard Beal, sister-in-laws Charlotte Lebeda, Nancy Maxfield her husband Denny, his grandchildren Tina Garey, Jenny St.Michel, Becky Lizotte, Michael Doten, Katrina Galicia, Thomas Mayer, Robert Mayer, Susie Stewart, Andrew Coyne, Kelsey Winkeler, Christina Dyer, William Dyer, Patrick Dyer, Elizabeth Spence, Mikayla, Emma, Mike(Rob) Barnhart, Ryan Barnhart, Vanessa Barnhart, Ashleigh Barnhart, Christian Boutin, Wendy Boutin, Crystal Boutin, Devin LeBrun, Austin StMichel and Nick StMichel and 27 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Ed has gone to be with his wife of 62 years, Janice St.Michel, his mother and father, Eva and Edmund St.Michel, his sister, Camille St.Michel Beal, his grandfather, Antonio Ferrenti and aunt, Rosie Child.

The family would like to thank Anderscoggin hospice for the great care they have provided to Edmund.

Guest Book