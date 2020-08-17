We have been deluged with campaign adds for about a year now. I might add it has become rather sickening with the frequency and tone of these adds. There are apparently have no requirements as to the truth or facts of what they claim. This reminds me of what Adolph Hitler once said,” If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”
Robert Turcotte,
Woolwich
Woolwich
