Heidi Lynn Dodge Safford Marcotte 1968 – 2020 BATH – Heidi Lynn Dodge Safford Marcotte passed away peacefully at her mother’s home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a brave 20-year struggle with scleroderma. She was born in Augusta on November 30, 1968, to Thomas and Claudia Dodge. She grew up in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School, going on to complete the Avita program. She worked in sales and later excelled working for the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce with her creativity, leaving due to a debilitating illness. She was a loving and kind mother and friend to everyone she knew, and taught Sunday school for years. Heidi lived with incredible challenges due to her disabilities, yet created hundreds of crafts which she gave away. Some of those crafts included tiny button dolls, intricate cards and baby books, paintings and even book illustrations. She had an inner strength, was fiercely independent, and with her strong faith in God, she continued to live on her own despite major physical challenges. She was predeceased by her father; her stepfather, Lloyd Shaw; and grandparents, Lamar and Gloria Seiders. She leaves behind her mother, Claudia Shaw; and children, Taylor Safford (Maria), Connor Safford (Kylie), and Anna Marcotte. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Dodge (Debbie), George Dodge (Stephanie), Tristam Dodge (Kim), Jacob Dodge (Debbie); step siblings, David Shaw (Sally), Larry Shaw (Linda), Brenda Eaton (Marty); as well as many special nieces and nephews. Heidi’s positive personality and unconditional loving spirit will be remembered by family and friends. Her family would like to thank Darlene, her special caregiver who went above and beyond, and the CHANS Hospice team for their exceptional care. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for her family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine, 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

