NEW GLOUCESTER — Devoted Health, a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan administrator for seniors, is set to double the workforce at its service center at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.
The center, which opened last October, will increase its staff from 40 to 80 as it expands in Arizona and Ohio, according to company officials.
The company already does business in Florida and Texas. Devoted Health does not offer plans to seniors in Maine.
“The reason for expansion is our executive team has a long history of building outstanding service teams in Maine,” said Tara Griesbach, Devoted Health’s head of talent acquisition. “We decided to invest in building our operations in Maine. It’s really growth in new markets that’s driving the need to add new service staff in Maine.”
Devoted Health’s leadership has deep experience in Maine. Co-founders Todd and Ed Park were also co-founders of Athenahealth, a health care information technology company, and established a successful operation in Belfast in 2008.
Additionally, Larry Henry, Devoted Health’s head of health plan operations, is the former chief operating officer of Martin’s Point Health Care in Portland.
Griesbach said Devoted Health is looking to expand its space at Pineland Farms to house up to 110 employees.
