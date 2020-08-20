Harbour Singers, a volunteer hospice choral group serving southern Maine, has received a $2,100 grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

The grant will help support the group and its efforts to “raise awareness of its services and build support by strengthening outreach and training activities, as well as helping to develop the group’s website, promotional materials, and internal processes, including fundraising efforts,” said a press release.

The release announced that the grant comes from the Maine Community Foundation’s Hospice Fund, which also granted an additional $1,000 “to support work done in response to or as a result of COVID-19.”

According to the Harbour Singers website, the group draws from music and traditions of different cultures and faiths, offering a wide range of songs.

“Through small groups at bedside, Harbour Singers’ mission is to offer the healing gift of song to people nearing the end of life, in care settings such as hospice, nursing facilities, or at home,” the organization said in an email. “Prior to the onset of COVID-19, the choral group sang bedside at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, serving more than 900 patients and their families there since 2010. The volunteer group offers a wide variety of songs focused on the individual’s or family’s preference.”

For more information about the free and confidential service, residents of southern Maine can visit https://www.harboursingers.org.

