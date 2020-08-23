DOVER, Del. — Kevin Harvick views his NASCAR championship chase as him against the field. His budding rivalry with Denny Hamlin, however, has turned into a can-you-top-this showdown that promises to last until the finale.

CUP SERIES REGULAR-SEASON FINALE WHAT: Coke Zero Sugar 400 WHERE: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NBC

“You don’t want to be so narrow-minded to think it’s going to be you against one other team,” Harvick said.

A day after Hamlin’s victory, Harvick regained the Cup Series lead with his seventh of the season, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Harvick and Hamlin have emerged as the clear contenders to win it all – and again they proved their mettle in a doubleheader. At Pocono in late June, Harvick won the Saturday race and Hamlin followed with the checkered flag 24 hours later.

Harvick won the finale of the final scheduled twinbill of the season required by the pandemic hiatus. Harvick and Hamlin long ago clinched their spots in NASCAR’s postseason, and can rest easy – though they won’t – headed into the regular-season finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Under the lights, the final three playoff spots are up for grabs, with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson possibly needing a win to make a run at a record eighth title in his farewell season.

Harvick secured first place in the regular-season standings and has 57 playoff points that he can build up all the way to the Phoenix finale.

He plans to be racing for the title – and Hamlin could stand in his way.

“I don’t think I want to narrow it down to one guy, obviously,” Harvick said. “It really has been fun to kind of go back and forth with Denny and his team.”

Harvick, 44, continues to rack up milestones at Stewart-Haas Racing. He has 56 career Cup victories, tying Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time list. Harvick swept the stages in the No. 4 Ford and won for the third time in seven races. He gave Ford its 700th Cup victory.

All seven of Harvick’s wins have come in the 14 starts since NASCAR resumed on May 17.

“With Denny winning yesterday, we needed to win today, and we need all the points we can get,” Harvick said. “I think as you look at these playoffs, you never know what to expect, but I know that as we go week to week, we will give it all we have.”

With just Daytona left next week before the 16-driver playoff field is set, Aric Almirola, Busch and brother Kurt Busch all wrapped up spots on points.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second in both Dover races. He had finished third in five straight races heading into the weekend.

“We can definitely make the final four with the way we’ve been running,” Truex said.

Jimmie Johnson, Dover’s career victory leader with 11, finished third. Johnson’s No. 48 team gambled on a late two-tire pit stop that gave the seven-time champion a late surge.

Johnson is on the bubble, four points outside of the cutoff in his final full season. The Hendrick Motorsports stalwart might have had a spot clinched had his No. 48 not failed inspection in May at Charlotte, negating his runner-up finish. That cost him 45 points. He also sat out the Brickyard 400 after he failed a COVID-19 test.

“I’ve been doing this too long to worry too much,” Johnson said. “Maybe that’s where experience will pay, though, this weekend. I’ll keep my emotions in check and be able to race with a clear and open mind. ”

Johnson is the biggest outlier to have a chance at crashing the field – unless there’s a surprise winner.

There are 13 drivers who have clinched a spot in the playoffs. Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBendetto and Byron hold the final three spots on points.

DiBendetto finished 20th and 17th in the two Dover races to derail his playoff momenteum.

“If we miss them, I will be a pretty grumpy individual the rest of the year,” DiBendetto said. “It is what it is. We have worked hard to be in that position. I hope we make it. I don’t want to be negative at all, but it is hard after coming out of this weekend and getting a huge deficit in points and a ton of points chopped from us because we ran so bad in both races.”

The only hiccup at Dover was a brief red flag needed when a hole in the concrete had to be patched. Harvick took it from there and continued to showcase what should be a fantastic battle with Hamlin for the championship.

“It’s been a lot of fun at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Harvick said.

XFINITY: Chase Briscoe called his shot at Dover International Speedway and got his sixth Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Briscoe won five of the first 13 races this season but was winless in the last seven. That streak ended at Dover not long after Briscoe called his wife, Marissa, and said he would win the race. He went out and delivered in what he called his best Ford of the season.

“I’ve always wanted to win at Dover. This is one of those driver’s racetracks,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe’s victory came in a backup car after a wreck Saturday in the first Xfinity race of the weekend, causing him to be dropped to the rear of the field to start Sunday’s race. He powered through in the No. 98 Ford to win the second stage and held on down the stretch to take the checkered flag at the Monster Mile.

“I told her today I was so mad after yesterday I had to go win,” Briscoe said. “Pretty cool to win here in a backup. We haven’t won in a month and a half but it feels like five years.”

Ross Chastain was second and Austin Cindric third. Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.