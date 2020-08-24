Larry “LaLa” Theriault, a resident of Route 9A in Wells, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2020 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side.

Larry was born in St. Johns, Maine, on April 15, 1947, a son of Hector and Geneva (Thibodeau) Theriault. Larry grew up in Caribou and attended local schools.

After moving to the Biddeford area in the early-1960s, Larry worked in the shoe industry and then Morningstar Corporation for several years. He then worked as an autobody technician, retiring from Weir’s Motors in Arundel. Larry was always a hard worker, at times working two and three jobs to provide for his family.

LaLa enjoyed classic cars, watching NASCAR and going for Sunday rides with his wife, going to the car races with his racing buddies and celebrating holidays and birthdays with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted grandfather, known to his grandchildren as “Biggie” and his love for them was like no other. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many people.

He was predeceased by his older brother, Sheldon Theriault and by a baby sister, Leona.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Julia of Wells; son Tim Theriault and his wife Shelley of Kittery; daughter Amy Theriault and her husband Kevin Masteller of Kennebunk; grandchildren Lindsey and Nathan Masteller, both of Kennebunk and Timothy Theriault of Kittery; sisters Diane Lancaster of Alfred, Arlene Jurgiewich of Waterboro and Viola Shirley of Standish; brothers Bob Theriault of Lyman and Roy Theriault of Alfred, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, donations in Larry’s name can be sent to NASCAR Foundation, One Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

