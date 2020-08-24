Henrietta St. Onge 1925 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Henrietta St. Onge, of Topsham, passed away Aug. 16, 2020. Henrietta was born April 28, 1925 in Fort Kent, the daughter of John and Gertrude Nadeau Poirier. She grew up in Fort Kent and loved, as she put it, “rambling in the hills”. As a little girl she would go next door and ask Mrs. Thibodaux if she could play her piano. And play it she did until Mrs. Thibodaux would give her a cookie and send her home. After graduating high school she spent a year at St. Joseph’s College in Portland, then Nasson College in Springvale, while waiting to be accepted in Forsyth Dental School in Boston. After graduation from Forsyth, she had a long and satisfying career as a dental hygienist. She married her handsome sailor, Remi St. Onge on Sept. 10, 1951 in Fort Kent and they enjoyed 68 happy years of marriage. Mom loved to travel and she joined Dad on as many trips as she could including trips to San Francisco, Hawaii, and the United Kingdom. Mom enjoyed playing the piano and she especially liked upbeat music like Boogie Woogie. She also painted in oils and proved to be a creative and prolific painter. The favorite being the farmers market in downtown Brunswick. This painting was featured on the Maine website. Henrietta was a member of the American Hygienist Association, a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, and St. John the Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her sister, Antoinette, her brother John and his wife Alice, her twin brother, Henry and his wife Joyce; and her son-in-law, Dave. She is survived by her husband, Remi; her son Paul and his wife Shelley of Casper, Wyo. and her daughter, Ann of West Bath; her grandchildren, Jason, Lee and his wife Amber, and Craig and his partner Amanda; great-grandchildren, Shantel, Carter, Alexander, Christopher, Jayden, Rylee, Tyler, Aleister, and Steven; plus many well-loved nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Sept. 4 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Guests are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. A private funeral mass will be celebrated a St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers a donation to the MidCoast Hunger Prevention 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011 would be appreciated.

