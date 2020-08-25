Kevin Haley, who has coached the Cheverus swim program for the past 22 years, is stepping down, the school announced in a press release Tuesday. Haley, a Cheverus graduate, first joined the Stags as an assistant coach in 1988. He took over as head coach in 1997 and became the girls’ team coach in 2004. Cheverus has won the past eight boys’ Class A state title and the girls finished first as well in 2014. The Stags have also won 16 Sportsmanship Awards during Haley’s tenure. On three occasions, Haley was named The Forecaster’s Coach of the Year.

“I am filled with emotion,” Haley said, in the press release. “I never thought this day would come and quite frankly I never wanted it to come. Life is passing by very fast, as you know, and I made this decision for what’s best for me and my family and I know and understand you fully support my decision.

“I have had the pleasure and honor to meet, coach and teach so many young men and women since 1988. It’s been a wonderful journey to be able to teach and educate these young men and women about life lessons at the same time, coaching the sport of swimming and diving.”

Amy Ashley, Cheverus’ athletic director, praised Haley for his longtime contributions to the school and the swim program.

“When you think of the Cheverus swimming and diving program, you think of Kevin Haley and how he has represented himself, his family and Cheverus so positively,” Ashley said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have him lead the way for our student-athletes both in and out of the pool.”

