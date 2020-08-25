Arno Hordemann 1950 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Arno Hordemann, 69, of Castine Drive died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Detmold, West Germany on August 29, 1950, a son of Heinz and Kathy (Strohmeier) Hordemann and raised by Oma and Opa Strohmeier. He did his apprenticeship in Germany and moved to the United States in 1967. He entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in the Vietnam War. In 1978 he met his future wife and in 1981 he married Sally Jo Clough. He was employed as a truck driver for Crooker’s in Topsham and the City of Bath. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Miller of Bath, his wife Sally Jo Hordeman of Brunswick, one brother, Stephen Miller of Virginia and two sisters, Janice Miller of San Diego, Calif., and Gabbie of Frankfurt, Germany and two nieces, Sondra Miller and Lydia Miller, mother in law, Sally Clough of Bath, sister in law, Sue Doyle and her husband Richard of Brunswick. A special thank you to Karen and the staff of CHANS Home Health and Hospice. A graveside service will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to CHANS Home Health and Hospice, 60 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011 or Mid Coast Humane, 190 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, 04011.

