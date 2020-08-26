Bath’s 22nd Annual Citizen Involvement Day will take place on in October, but the event will look different this year due to COVID-19.

Instead of holding a non-profit fair in Waterfront Park leading up to the annual awards ceremony, the city is asking groups and organizations to submit short video promotions which will be shared on social media and aired on Bath Community Television during the week leading up to Citizen Involvement Day.

Bath’s Citizen of the Year and other community accolades will be announced at the annual award ceremony at City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. Only award recipients, their immediate family members, and city officials will allowed to be physically present. Members of the public are welcome to watch the event remotely; the ceremony will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook Page and on Bath Community Television (local channel 14 or online at https://www.cityofbath.com/bctv-on-demand).

Visit cityofbath.com/departments/CityManager/citizen-involvement-day-award-nomination-form to make a nomination for Citizen Involvement Day. Nominations are due Friday, Sept. 18.

Visit cityofbath.com/departments/CityManager/Citizen-Involvement-Day-NonProfit-Registration if you represent a non-profit and would like to sign up to make a video promotion. Registration is Friday, Sept. 18. Video submissions are due Monday, Sept. 28.

For more information, contact Lindsey Goudreau at [email protected] or (207) 443-8330.

