SACO — Ronald “Ron” Kiene passed peacefully on Aug. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He fought a valiant, year-long battle with glioblastoma.

Ron was born in 1939, in New Jersey. He graduated in 1957, from Columbia High School in Maplewood. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and Newark College of Engineering, earning a degree in Civil Engineering and his Professional Engineering (PE) license. His career took him from his native state to work for notable firms such as Malcolm Pirnie Inc. in Virginia and E.C. Jordan Co. in Maine. He shifted careers to co-found Bay View Financial Services, working as a financial planner for 17 years, before returning to civil engineering to serve as the City Engineer for the Saco Public Works Department until his retirement.

Ron lived in Scarborough for 28 years before moving to Saco. He was a member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Church and the Trinity Episcopal Church, where he served as Junior Warden in the Vestry.

He was a lifelong fly fisherman and had many varied interests in nature including bird watching and, most passionately of late, gardening. His flower gardens were glorious and his vegetable harvests were epic. He was also an avid reader, food enthusiast, and — true to his skills — a great builder and fixer of all things.

His greatest love was his wife of nearly 57 years, Mary — his true soulmate, best friend, and focal point of his life. Together they built a family and embarked on various travel adventures. They were seldom apart. Their love was inspirational to all who knew them.

Ron is survived by: his wife, Mary; his daughter, Mary and husband, Peter of Lynn, Massachusetss; his daughter, Linda and husband, Tom of Reading, Massachusetts; his 3 beloved grandchildren, Charlie (Felix), Michelle, and Jason; and his sister, Dorothy of New Jersey.

A private ceremony will be held for the family at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home with a memorial service at the Trinity Episcopal church to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ron’s honor to Hospice of Southern Maine or the Dempsey Center of South Portland.

