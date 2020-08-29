BOSTON — The Red Sox have placed starter Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain, Manager Ron Roenicke announced. Eovaldi’s roster spot will be taken by righty Chris Mazza, who will start Saturday night against the Nationals.

Eovaldi’s IL stint will be backdated three days, making him eligible to return next Saturday. Roenicke anticipates Eovaldi will start that game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

After throwing seven strong innings in a win over the Orioles on Aug. 20, Eovaldi began to feel discomfort during a bullpen session last weekend. The righty was originally supposed to pitch Wednesday against the Blue Jays in Buffalo but had his start pushed back to the weekend due to the injury. After Friday’s game, Roenicke said Eovaldi would not make his scheduled start Sunday and wasn’t sure when he would pitch next.

An MRI on Eovaldi’s calf revealed a strain.

“There’s a very mild strain,” Roenicke said. “We feel like, to do it right, we want him to throw two bullpens before he pitches. He’ll be eligible Saturday.”

Eovaldi will throw bullpens at Fenway Park on Sunday and Wednesday in anticipation of his next start. Roenicke doesn’t believe Eovaldi will be sidelined for more than another week.

“We’ve been kind of chasing this thing around with the calf,” Roenicke said. “Yesterday’s bullpen was definitely the best we’ve had. I kind of felt like it was going to be a while anyway, being able to back-date it and have a plan for him, we feel really good about him being ready on Saturday. Even though we know we’re losing him, I know now with the MRI that it’s nothing serious and that we can get back on the mound and have him pitch games again. You always wonder what’s going on and how long is this going to last? We feel pretty good about what it is and when he’ll be back.”

Righty Zack Godley will start Sunday against the Nationals and righty Colten Brewer will pitch Monday against the Braves. The Sox haven’t decided on their rotation past that point but it appears lefty Martin Perez will start either Wednesday or Thursday against Atlanta.

RAYS: Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough became the 11th Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury when he went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain. That move was retroactive to Wednesday.

PADRES-ROYALS TRADE: The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.

San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency. But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow. Pomeranz was on the IL with a strained left shoulder before he was activated on Saturday.

Enter Rosenthal, who is in the middle of a rebound season after struggling with injuries and poor performance in recent years. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.

The last-place Royals obtained outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named in the deal.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

YANKEES 2, METS 1: Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Yankees averted its longest losing streak in a quarter-century with a victory over the crosstown Mets.

J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995 – just before their most recent dynasty of three consecutive World Series titles and four in all from 1996-2000.

The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth off the screen attached to the left-field foul pole. It was another failure for a vaunted Yankees bullpen that’s blown late leads in all three games of this Subway Series so far.

Frazier drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Betances (0-1), a four-time All-Star with the Yankees before signing with the Mets last offseason. Frazier went to third on a soft single to right by Jordy Mercer with one out, bringing up backup catcher Erik Kratz.

Kratz squared to bunt on an 0-1 pitch, then pulled his bat back when Betances’ fastball sailed high and off Ramos’ mitt. Frazier didn’t break from third on the pitch, but scored easily when the ball went to the backstop.

TIGERS SWEEP TWINS: Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, lifting Detroit to a victory and a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota in Detroit.

The Tigers won the first game 8-2.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1: Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead host Philadelphia to its fifth straight victory.

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 6: Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh of the Royals’ win in Chicago.

