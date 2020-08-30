PEAKS ISLAND – Walter D. Crandall, 87, of Luther Street, Peaks Island, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. Born in Portland on Dec. 23, 1932, he was a son of Donald A. and Irene F. Powell Crandall.

Walter graduated from Portland High School the class of 1951. Following high school, he entered the United States Navy.

He was predeceased by his son, Mark A. Crandall.

He is survived by his son, Donald G. Crandall and two daughters, Susan E. Massing and Marlena T. Crandall.

Burial with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

