GRAY – Marilyn G. Blanchard, 91, of Gray, passed away August 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland.

She was the daughter of Charles E. Manley and Lila Horton of Taunton, Mass.

She is predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Roy M. Blanchard Jr.; and by her sister, Dorothy Gabel along with her brothers, Adelbert “Del” Manley, Robert Manley and Charles Manley.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan Peterson of Westbrook and her sons, Roy Blanchard of Windham and David Blanchard and wife Susan of Gray; four grandchildren, Jessica Sweetser, Ron Sellner, Randy Peterson, and Christopher Peterson; along with two great-grandchildren, Brody Sweetser and Kamden Peterson.

She was an ardent fan of the English Premiere League Soccer following Manchester United and Liverpool. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles along with listening to music and playing the piano. She was an avid reader focusing on mysteries and keeping up with current affairs.

There will be no visiting hours or services at Marilyn’s request. She will be buried at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, next to her husband.

Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be sent to:

Gray Fire Rescue

125 Shaker Road

Gray, ME 04039

Or

Maine Wildlife Park

56 Game Farm Road

Gray, ME 04039

