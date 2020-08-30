ROCKLAND – Timothy Dean Ochtera passed away unexpectedly in Rockland on August 19,. 2020after a long battle with addiction.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y/ on Feb. 17, 1972 to Joyce and John (Jack) Ochtera. He grew up in Duxbury, Mass. He was a graduate of Duxbury High School and went into the military after graduation. He was a soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division and a Ranger in the 3rd Battalion. He went on to work as an accomplished carpenter for more the 20 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Chris Ochtera of Minnesota. He leaves behind a son, Nolan Ochtera, 19 and a daughter Chelsea Ochtera, 15. Tim also leaves behind his former wife, Colleen Garrick and their 6-year-old daughter Parker Garrick.

When he was not working, he enjoyed being with his children. Laughing and smiling with his daughter, Parker, brought him great joy. He loved being on the water fishing with his son and friends. He was an avid hockey player and fan of the Boston Bruins and Portland Pirates. He loved animals and adopted a few pets over the years. He was kind, compassionate and caring who was always trying to help others.

We hope his legacy will encourage others struggling with addiction to reach out.

Services will be held in mid-September, and an announcement will be made as details are confirmed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

The Family Restored at

http://thefamilyrestored.org/in-memoriam-grid/timothy-ochtera/

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous