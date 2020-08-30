Evolution Athletix, a fitness center in Saco, hosted a community cornhole tournament Aug. 24, raising $860 and a carload of pet food for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

“They told us they were hosting this cornhole tournament and wanted to donate the proceeds to us,” said Sarah LeRoyer, community engagement coordinator for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. “This is our biggest event since February. We had to cancel our two biggest fundraisers – the Fur Ball and Ales for Tails – and we might have raised $150,000 between them. I was excited to get this call.”

Seventeen teams played in the double-elimination tournament, while country music played on the radio and Mainely Burgers kept everyone satisfied.

Competitors included the animal shelter’s facility manager Dan Mastrogior, wearing a T-shirt with an illustration of a cat and the word “antidepressant.”

“If you stick around, he’s going to win,” said Alicia Phelps, with her arm around him.

“I’m not,” he predicted.

His team was named Weenie Hut Jr. (a reference to “SpongeBob SquarePants”) while several other team names were suggestive puns related to cornhole. Three teams – Corn Stars, Boss of the Toss and Mrs. Boss of the Toss – wore matching shirts.

“We’ll probably go out the first round,” laughed Scott Woodward of Boss of the Toss. “It’s all for fun, and for a good cause.”

Two hours later, he and Conrad Picard took first place, winning six-month memberships to Evolution Athletix.

Nate Libby and Evolution Athletix owner Joe Bedard took second place, with John Beaudoin and Caleb Gauvin in third.

