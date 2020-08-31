Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

It’s time to ditch the workarounds and get serious about maintaining a remote workforce. Have you assessed workers comp, ergonomics, insurance risks and liabilities for employees working from home? Join us for a primer.

On the panel:

Allan Brown, MEMIC

Additional panelists to be announced.

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

