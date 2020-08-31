Jean Marilyn Skinner, 77, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, Aug. 27 2020.

Jean was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Oct. 13, 1942, to Melvin F. and Isabel M. (Welch) Skinner. Jean was the only daughter out of five children. Because of her father’s job, they moved quite often and finally ended up in Moorestown, New Jersey, in 1958. Jean graduated from Moorestown High School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. She completed basic training at Recruit Depot Parris Island in Port Royal, South Carolina, and was stationed at Quantico in Virginia. After leaving the Marines in 1963, Jean headed north to Maine.

Jean worked at Kesslen shoe shop in Kennebunk for a short time before working most of her career at Morning Star/Corning Scientific in West Kennebunk until she retired in 2004.

Jean’s favorite place was the beach. You could find her there on any sunny day with her chair, radio and a good book.

Jean was predeceased by her father, Melvin; mother, Isabel; and youngest brother, Robert. She is survived by her brothers, David W. of South Berwick, Donald P. of Moorestown, and Richard M. of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; uncles, Cliff Welch and James Welch of Kennebunk; aunt, Frances Grace of Kennebunk; nieces, Rebecca Teran of Arizona, Autum Whitehill of New Hampshire, Theresa Cruz-Paul of North Carolina, Erin Fritz of Pennsylvania, and Heidi Young of Maine; nephews, Kevin Skinner of New Jersey, and Doug Skinner and Brian Skinner of Wisconsin.

Jean was blessed with many cousins, great nieces/nephews and extended family who loved her. She will be missed

At her request, there will not be any services at this time.

