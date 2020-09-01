Goodwin Motor Group will host four American Red Cross blood drives this week at the following locales and times:

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, at Goodwin Chevrolet Mazda, 195 Pleasant St., Brunswick

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, at Goodwin Chevrolet Buick, 1606 Main St., Oxford

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Jaguar Land Rover, 371 US Route 1, Scarborough

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Land Rover, 404 S. River Road, Bedford, N.H.

Learn more at​ goodwinmotorgroup.com/redcross​.htm

