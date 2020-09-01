Ronald L. DeHahn 1967 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Ronald L. DeHahn was born in Brunswick Maine, January 3, 1967, to Henry L. DeHahn and Shannon S. Wyman of Brunswick. Ron passed away on August 27, 2020, after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Ron enjoyed helping others and took pride in his work. He was an owner/operator of Nickel and Dime Towing out of Harpswell, a skilled carpenter and a jack of all trades. He was a man of limitless talents. Ron’s family meant everything to him, and he dedicated his life to being available to anyone who needed his help. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Shannon DeHahn. He is survived by his lifetime companion of 29 years, Cheryl L. Ward of Harpswell; six children, Kelly DeHahn, Patrick DeHahn and his wife Amanda, Sean Barker, Amanda Peacock and her husband Michael, James Ward, and Jason Ward; n ine grandchildren, Oliver and William DeHahn, Alyssa and Lillian Barker, Mackenzie and Colby Peacock, Peyton, Devyn and Delaney Ward; seven siblings, John DeHahn, Kate DeHahn, Tracy DeHahn, Andrew DeHahn, Susan McClain, Phillip DeHahn, Mindy DeHahn as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ron will be missed by his family and many friends and loved ones. Per Ronald’s request there will be no memorial service. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

