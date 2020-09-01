SOUTH PARIS – Patience DeWitt Prentice, 89, a lifelong Bridgton resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020.

She was born on November 14, 1930 the third daughter of Perley V. and Marion (Richardson) DeWitt. Pat, as most called her, spent her last year at the South Paris Maine Veterans’ Home where loving staff cared for her and facilitated video chats with her three daughters each week during the recent Covid-19 crisis.

The love of her life, Sheldon T. Prentice, who had also been residing at the Maine Veteran’s Home, died July 5, 2019. They were married January 11, 1950, and almost made it to their 70th anniversary.

In Pat’s role as a homemaker she busied herself with many projects: sewing, baking, canning and gardening that kept her family well dressed and well fed. She spoiled them with her delicious apple pies, cinnamon rolls and strawberry shortcakes! She put together a number of lovely quilts and knit blankets, mittens, hats and scarves for family, friends and children on the mission field. When she got time for herself, she loved to read, play the piano or draw.

Sneaking flower seeds into Sheldon’s vegetable garden was a yearly summer amusement, but her famous piccalilli from his green tomatoes made him look the other way gladly! Her piccalilli, pickles and mincemeat were in demand far and wide, even having a fan in England!

Pat’s Christian faith was of utmost importance to her. She spent hours studying her Bible and praying for family, friends and missionaries, devoting many years to the Bridgton Christian and Missionary Alliance Church serving as pianist, music director, Sunday School teacher and a leader in the Women’s Missionary Prayer Fellowship.

Pat loved to socialize. Chatting with family, friends, neighbors, store clerks … and even strangers was a great delight. “Everyone” was her friend! She enjoyed serving and promoting the town and state she loved in many ways as Girl Scout leader, librarian, fund raiser, chaperoning student events, and as her grandchildren would teasingly say spreading her Maine propaganda.

Pat is survived by her three daughters: Kathryn (Rick) Ogrodnik of Windham; Judith (Rich) Kern of Miami, Florida; Tamar Prentice of Windham; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn Stuart; brother-in-law, Drew Webster; and many loving nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her parents and sisters: June Gangwer, Jane DeWitt and Judy Webster.

A memorial service for Pat will be celebrated in the summer of 2021 when family and friends can safely travel and be together. It will be held at the Bridgton Alliance Church, 368 Harrison Road, Bridgton, and thoughtful consideration for announcement to all will be made. Interment will be at the Forest Hills Annex Cemetery in Bridgton. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Pat’s family welcomes your kind words and tributes at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

