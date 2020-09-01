Ruth T. Driscoll 1927 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Ruth T. Driscoll, 93, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020, following a three-year decline from Alzheimer’s. In her final days, she was reciting poetry, singing and telling childhood memories surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home. Ruth was the daughter of the late Howard and Mable Watson Towle born May 12, 1927, in Lovell, Maine. She was the fourth of nine children. She attended Brunswick High School and in later years became a certified nurse assistant for Chans Home Health. She was past member of Dirigo Grange, USO and the church of the Nazarene. She taught Sunday school and was church secretary for 20 years. She faithfully cared for her husband after his disabling stroke for 13 years. Later on she fulfilled her life with volunteering for Respite, the local food pantry and Hospice, which she considered such a rewarding experience. She had a stroke in 2007, which slowed her down but did not stop her from knitting and crocheting for the craft sales she did with her sister. She enjoyed spending time with her children, scenic drives, as well as singing and playing guitar with her eldest daughter. She also enjoyed stopping at Frostys whenever driving by for a soft serve cone. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene, son, Calvin, brothers, Howard, Thomas, Richard, William and Donald Towle and sisters, Lillian Towle, Alice Harrington and Dorothy Baker. Survivors include daughters, JoAnn Reilly of Durham, Jerri Kachinski (Dave) of Brunswick, and son, David (Heidi) Wilson of Bowdoinham; sisters-in-law, Lornia Towle and Terry Dauphin. Also, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff from Avita for the wonderful care she had during her stay there. Also, a thank you to the Hospice team for all of the compassionate and supportive care given to our family and especially to our mom. Last but not least, a big thank you to her special friend Earl, who she said was a true gentleman. Due to public health guidance restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Harding Cemetery in Brunswick. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane Society 30 Range Road Brunswick, Me 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous