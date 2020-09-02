SCARBOROUGH – George Denney, founder of Cole Haan footwear, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine comforted by his wife, Joyce and his immediate family. He was 83.

George enjoyed a full and prosperous life. Born on Manhattan Island, N.Y., he moved to Freeport at a young age where he was raised by his grandparents, George and Agnes Beale.

George often spoke of his grandmother whom he loved dearly and of his adventures with friends fishing in the local estuaries by his grandparent’s home near Mast Landing in Freeport. Never afraid of hard work, George tried a number of different trades. He worked as a farmhand, clam digger and eventually entered the shoe business after graduating from Freeport High School, briefly moving to California where he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Wyman of Pownal, then returning to Maine where their first child, a daughter, was born. The birth of their son followed a year and a half later.

In 1975, George acquired the Cole Haan brand name and assembled a top-notch team of professionals in the fashion footwear industry, who under his tutelage, grew the Cole Haan brand to international success. George’s eye for quality and attention to detail in everything he did served him well throughout his life. At its peak, Cole Haan was sold to athletic footwear giant, Nike.

George, not resting on his laurels, invested in a number of successful ventures in real estate with numerous businessmen in southern Maine.

When asked, George summed up his business philosophy by saying “Plan your work, work your plan and stay focused”.

George was especially proud of his efforts to transform his beloved hometown of Freeport into a retail destination in southern Maine. He insisted on a sense of class and worked to make Freeport, “not just any other outlet town” but a unique place where shops and stores retained the character of the Freeport he knew growing up.

History was always a part of George’s thought process volunteering his time and support to the Freeport Historical Society who in turn nominated George as “Freeport Citizen of the Year” in 2016.

Mr. Denney was inducted into the Maine Business Hall of Fame, presented with the LL Bean Community Involvement Award, and received a Distinguished Member Award from the Freeport Merchants Association.

George took time to enjoy many other interests outside of the business world. He and his wife, Joyce very much enjoyed their cottage at Wolfe’s Neck, fishing and boating on Casco Bay and snowmobiling in Rangeley. George was an avid fisherman and big game hunter. He made an effort to get away as often as he could find the time, be it salmon fishing in Canada, moose hunting in Alaska, or ice-fishing on Moosehead Lake. He relished his time in the woods and waters and the camaraderie of his sportsmen partners and friends.

A far cry from his public persona of a no-nonsense businessman George loved to relax with family and friends. A very social person George possessed an almost boyish sense of humor. He loved to joke and laugh and had a quick quip for any situation.

George is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce (Wyman) Denney of Freeport; his sister, Laura Adler of Carson City, Nev.; his daughter, Dawn (Tim) Connolly of Freeport, his son, George S. Denney of Carrabassett Valley; his grandchildren, Sean LaBrie (Jess Agren) of Cumberland, Hillary (Topher) Liddle of Brunswick and Thomas (Elizabeth) Connolly of Bangor; along with his five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his neighbors, friends, admirers, and his long-time business associates.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately. Private interment with family will be at Burr Cemetery in Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Freeport Community Services Inc. (FCS)

53 Depot Street

Freeport, ME 04032

online at fcsmaine.org or

Freeport Historical Society

45 Main St.

Freeport, ME 04032

or chose their online donation page at

freeporthistorical

society.org

