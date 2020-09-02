BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – On August 22, 2020, the world lost a most wonderful man, dearly loved by his family and his many friends. Bob as he was known to most everyone, 92, died peacefully at his residence in Bonita Springs, Fla.

Born in Rumford on Nov. 23, 1927, he was the son of John and Yvonne (Cote) Soucy. He spent his childhood in Rumford, graduated from Stephens High School and then enlisted in the Merchant Marines. Following his time in the Merchant Marines, Bob returned to Rumford to marry the love of his life, Theresa Thibodeau, and to begin his career as a retail merchant.

Bob and Theresa met in high school and married on June 24, 1950. They were completely devoted to one another and when Theresa passed away in 2016, they had been married for more than 65 years. They had two children, Elyse and John, and the four of them enjoyed many happy years together as a family. They loved to go skiing and skating in the winter and often hiked and sailed along the coast of Maine in the summers.

Later in life, Bob and Theresa enjoyed traveling together within the U.S. and abroad. They often visited Florida over the years and moved there permanently after they retired. While Bobs retail career was demanding, he always put family first, finding time to help with homework and household chores and to care for his aging mom. All the while he encouraged his children to be the best they could be, modeling his own high standards and strong values and making sacrifices to be sure that they could pursue their dreams. He was a great spouse, dad, son, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bobs career in retail spanned nearly 60 years at Carlisles, an upscale mens and womens clothing store in his hometown of Rumford. He was initially hired as a sales clerk, and over time was promoted to manager and ultimately purchased the business from the original owners. Bob built the business on quality and personal service utilizing his professional and entrepreneurial skills, sense of style and great taste. Most importantly his customers liked and trusted him. When Bob retired, he sold Carlisles to his son, John, who still runs the business today. He returned to Maine each summer and worked in the store on various projects continuing to serve a devoted clientele until he was well into his 80s.

Bob was an active and well-respected member of the community. He was a Communicant and a member of the choir at St. Athanasius St. John Church in Rumford and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was actively involved in the Merchant Association and was appreciated for his many contributions to the business community. The Chamber of Commerce recognized and named him Businessman of the Year. He belonged to the Elks and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

As a talented and passionate artist, he pursued painting throughout his life. Always striving to improve his natural talent, Bob studied with a number of well-known artists. In his early years, he worked in oil and acrylics and produced beautiful landscapes, seascapes and still life paintings. In later years, he focused on watercolor and painted intricate harbor scenes and floral arrangements. Bob was always committed to excellence and often he reworked a piece until it was exactly what he wanted. He was an active member of various art leagues and though he won numerous awards and recognitions for his work, his primary interest was the best expression of his subject. As a granddad, he shared his interest with his grandkids who loved their art lessons with Grandpa Bob.

Bob was always eager for fun outings whether it was taking his grandchildren to play miniature golf or to the pool. He also loved to play bridge and enjoyed the social aspect of that time with friends. He was an accomplished bridge player often winning with his partner at the weekly duplicate bridge games.

Bob was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a devoted family man, loyal friend-warm-hearted, kind, hard-working, charismatic, generous, and always leading by example. His gentle nature and positive outlook drew people to him. At times his calm demeanor could belie his quick wit; jokes delivered quietly with a wink of his eye. He was always grateful for lifes kindness and was happiest surrounded by family and friends. He always seemed to face lifes challenges and adversity with a positive attitude. Bob was the epitome of a true gentleman.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Elyse End and husband William End of Belgrade, Mont., his son, John Soucy and wife Laurie Soucy of Rumford; three grandchildren, Alison End Fineberg and husband Tao Fineberg, David End and Kirsten Soucy; two step-grandchildren, Laura End and Christopher Gilbert; two great-grandchildren, Nova and Tate Fineberg.

He is predeceased by his parents, John and Yvonne Soucy; his wife, Theresa Soucy; and his sister, Eva Mae Ducheney.

The family wishes to thank Janet Kunz and Focus on Senior Care, for providing great care and overseeing Bobs medical needs with family living so far away; his many friends and staff at The Terraces at Bonita Springs for happy years living there; and caregivers from Dial a Nurse for making life better through their daily support.

The family plans to have a Celebration of Life in the spring in Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

