Sondra J. Tarr 1939 – 2020 CLERMONT, Fla. and Minot – Sondra J. Tarr, 80, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at AdventHealth Orlando Hospital. She was born Sondra Jeane Leonard on Oct. 23, 1939 in Brunswick, the daughter of James Leonard and Bernadette (Lebel) Leonard Babine. She graduated from Brunswick High School and married David Tarr in 1957. Together, they raised three children, Mary, John, and Jamie, and ran a furniture store in Auburn. After her children were grown, she worked for many years as a receptionist at Auburn Manufacturing in Mechanic Falls. Sondra was known and loved for her tender heart, her ever-present smile, her generous nature, and her welcoming kitchen, but she was also feisty and competitive and determined, with strong faith and a backbone of steel. It was these qualities that guided her always, through loving, joyful days of abundance, and days of devastating loss. It was these qualities she called on in her last 18 months as she battled cancer. As those who knew her might guess, she fought to the end, taking in stride the surgeries and treatments that helped to prolong her life and give her more time with those she loved, time to meet and hold her first great-grandchild. Sondra is survived by her daughter, Mary Bilodeau and her husband, Michael, of Clermont, Fla., her son, John Tarr and his wife, Dori-Anne, of New Gloucester her daughter-in-law, Kelley Tarr, of Scarborough; and grandchildren, Nicholas Tarr of New Gloucester, Adam Tarr and his fiancee, Amanda Arris, of Auburn, Taylor Tarr of Westbrook, Christopher Tarr of New Gloucester, Samantha Bilodeau of Brewer, Juliana Burt and her husband, Samuel, of Gainesville, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Amelia Tarr of Auburn; and her brother, Michael Leonard, of Phippsburg. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were very dear to her. In addition to her parents, Sondra was predeceased by her husband, David W. Tarr; her son, James L. Tarr; her sister, Carol (Leonard) Pharris and her brother, Richard Leonard. A graveside service will be held at Litchfield Plains Cemetery in Litchfield at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net

