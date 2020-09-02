DURHAM – James A. Hancock, 59, died of cancer on August 27, 2020 at Seaport Village in Ellsworth. He was born Nov. 30, 1960 in Ellsworth, the son of James B. Hancock and Jill (Kelley) Banks.

James graduated from Ellsworth High School, class or 1979. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from August 20, 1979 until Nov. 10, 1983. He served during the Persian Gulf War and with a rank of HTFN.

James worked many years as a welder in both South Portland and Brewer. He worked for several years at Megquier and Jones, Inc. of South Portland and also at J.D.S. in Southwest Harbor and later in Brewer. He returned to Megquier and Jones, Inc., finishing his work career at Casco Bay Steel in South Portland from 2015 to August 2020.

James is survived by his mother, Jill E. (Kelley) Banks of Hancock; and his sister, Elizabeth (Hancock) and Daniel Zacharias of Missouri, Mark and Becky Hancock of New York, and Sheryl (Hancock) and Steven Edgecomb of Hancock. He is also survived by his stepsister, Diane (Banks) and Michael Shaw of Massachusetts.

James is predeceased by his father, James B. Hancock (1994) of Panama and his stepfather, Samuel A. Banks (2018) of Hancock.

James had many special friends from Bayside Road, Ellsworth, and Franklin, particularly Spring and Mark Lurvey of Franklin. He had many friends from his time in South Portland and Durham, particularly Lisa and Todd Peterson of Durham. They made a second home for James. He also made many friends at his Casco Bay Steel family.

A celebration of life will be held in late November at a determined time and place.

Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.jordanfernald.com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in James’ memory may be made to

Wycliffe Associate,

(Mo 8235) at

P.O Box 620143

Orlando, Fla., 32862

