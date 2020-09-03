Twenty-five local artists are painting 2-foot by 6-foot nutcrackers with their style to be placed outdoors in front of opened stores during the first two weeks of Christmas Prelude. There will be at least 40 nutcrackers around the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel businesses.

The artists and photographers want to support the community and will have these nutcrackers for sale. Among the artists are David Allen, Chris Becker, Lisa Beaton of Lisart, CR Bryant, who will be painting some of the presidents as nutcrackers, Dawn Burns, Derek Drinon, Rick Hamilton, Brad Maushert, Peter Sheppard, Mark Pevny, Sue Rioux, Holly Ross, Robin Swennes, Kelly Jo Shows and others.

A big reveal is planned for at Maine Art Hill on Nov. 27-28 before they go to guard their stores. Businesses have donated a $100 each for the privilege of an early pick to choose which nutcrackers they’d like in front of their store. It helped defray the cost of wood, screws and paint.

A map will be drawn up and available where the nutcrackers will he located and after a few aprons with the images, the rest of the money will he donated to local Christmas charities.

After the COVID-19 has cramped preparations, Prelude organizers thought, “It’s A Nutty Christmas” would be a perfect name for the exhibit.

