Harry K. Haslam Jr., born March 7, 1964, and passed away quietly on Aug. 28, 2020. Harry was born and raised in Bass Harbor, Maine.

As a youngster he had a love for adventure and being outdoors. He learned the game of soccer at Tremont Consolidated School. Each year as he grew so did his love for soccer. He was able to play soccer from grade school through his final year of high school.

Harry graduated, class of 1983, from Mount Desert Island High School. Also, during this time Harry was growing, so was his second love of being out on the ocean. Harry spent lots of time after school, on weekends and vacations being at the local wharf in Bass Harbor where he baited lobster pockets. According to him the best times were when he was able to assist a local lobsterman on his lobster boat.

After high school Harry moved to Concord, New Hampshire, where he worked for a company that assemble amusement park rides. A few years later, Harry moved back home, where he bought his beloved lobster boat, “The Has” and he fulfilled his dream of being a lobsterman. On June 12, 1992, Harry was in a horrible motorcycle accident that altered his adult life. Over the next several years he was placed in different rehabilitation homes based on care when he was placed at RiverRidge in Kennebunk. RiverRidge became his forever home.

Harry is survived by his mother, Judy Haslam of Ellsworth; father, Harry and wife Shirley Haslam of Frankfort; sister Kaloe and her husband Glenn Reed of Ellsworth; brother Martin and his wife Beck Haslam of Mitchell, South Dakota; nephews Joshua and his wife Kristen and daughter Ashra Schlaefer all of Ellsworth, Codee Reed of Ellsworth and Cameron Haslam of Mitchell, South Dakota; special friend, Douglas Miller of Pretty Marsh; and aunts, uncles and lots of cousins.

The Haslam family would like to extend our gratitude to the entire staff at the RiverRidge for their kindness and care of our beloved Harry for so many years. Harry will be missed by many folks from one coast in Maine to another.

