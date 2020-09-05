CAPE ELIZABETH – Barbara Ann (Campbell) Peterson will be fondly remembered as a vibrant, quick witted, loving mother. She adored her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Barbara left us all on August 28, 2020, at age 84.Barbara was born February 28, 1936, in Portland, Maine, daughter of Hester (Fifield) and Lester Campbell.Barbara grew up in her cherished town of South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School.She married Roland (Pete) Peterson and raised three children: Steven, Diana and Laurie in Yarmouth and, later in life, moved to Betsy Ross House and enjoyed her time there.Her charismatic and larger-than-life personality led her to a passion for the theatre, where she performed for years at the Portland Players in South Portland. Later on, she channeled that same animated spirit into working with disabled young adults at Anthem Blue Cross. Barbara could always be found boldly laughing and storytelling – an easy way to locate her in a crowded room. Her home had an open door policy for family, constantly flowing with celebrations and happy hours, birthdays (with lots of cake and singing), music and deep belly laughs. Outside of her home, Barbara’s special place was undoubtedly under the sun at the beach or on the ocean. You could always find her laying in the sunshine with a crossword in hand. She had an incredible ability to see the other side of things, to never take life too seriously, and take it one day at a time. She treasured her lifelong friendships and spontaneous adventures. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Margery Murphy, and brother, Johnny Campbell. She is survived by her children, Steven, Diana, and Laurie, and her sister, Jean Cash, her adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private celebration will be held by the family near the ocean, where Barbara was always at peace.To express condolences and to participate in Barbara’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to: PSL Services / STRIVE @ pslstrive.org OR

The Portland Players.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous