I’m currently reading “The Whole-Brain Child.” I also have “Playful Parenting” and “How To Talk So Kids Will Listen & Listen So Kids Will Talk” in the queue. I was drawn to these to improve as a parent to our 2½-year-old son. In addition to being far removed from the child psychology class I took in college, we lost our child care at the beginning of March. — MIKE FERGUSON, Portland

