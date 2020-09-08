Maine Medical Medical Center

Elliot Andrew Michalski, born Aug. 28 to Mark and Gabrielle Michalski of South Portland. Grandparents are Dennis and Patricia Michalski of Colonie, N.Y. and Stephen Gareau of Albany, N.Y.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Elliana Nevaeh Peer-Harris, born Aug. 28 to Kylie Peer and Elijah Harris of Lewiston. Grandparents are Thomas Peer of Buckfield, and Sherry Gagne, Wayne Harris and Katie Lavoie, all of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Marcia Peer of Buckfield and Sue Fournier, Paul Lessard, Carol Lachance and Clifford Lavoie, all of Auburn.

Mid Coast Hospital

Seles John Petersons, born Aug. 28 to Kurtis John Petersons and Ashley Marie Vadas of North Yarmouth. Grandparents are Charlotte Vadas of Yarmouth, James Vadas of Gray, and Eriks and Nancy Petersons of Mechanic Falls. Great-grandmother is Marjorie Lydecker of Poland.

Xander Michael Hutchinson, born Aug. 29 to Ian Hunter Hutchinson and Kayla Brooke Williams of Greene. Grandparents are Veronica and Chad Williams of Greene, Veronica O’Connor of Leeds, and Mark Hutchinson of Livermore Falls.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: