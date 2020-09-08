SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis to host mums sale to support club projects

The Scarborough Kiwanis club will hold a fall mums sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Scarborough branch of Saco & Biddeford Savings at 41 Gorham Road. Plants will also be available at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company from Sept. 14 to 18 during regular business hours.

Plants are $8 each or four for $30.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for the club’s projects, including support of the Scarborough Schools food backpack program, the Scarborough Food Pantry, high school scholarships, and sponsored leadership programs – Key Club, Builders Club, and K-Kids.

For more details, call club secretary Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or email [email protected]

PORTLAND

Bicentennial virtual series to feature prominent speakers, historians

Maine Historical Society (MHS) is relaunching its bicentennial public programming with the new virtual series “MAINE AT 200.” Set to run through March 2021, the series – broadcast via Zoom – will feature live conversations and panels on topical issues with prominent speakers, historians and authors, including Earle Shettleworth, Jr., Colin Woodard, Dr. Kate McMahon, Pulitzer-prize winner Alan Taylor, James E. Francis, Sr., and Lise Pelletier.

“MAINE AT 200” will explore how Maine became a state in 1820, what that has meant to Maine people, and how 13,000 years of history shape the issues that matter to Mainers today. The series reflects MHS’s work to preserve and share Maine’s story, and to recognize experiences, perspectives, and contributions of all Maine people.

The first talk “Freedom’s Woods: The African American Community of Peterborough in Warren, Maine,” will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Dr. Kate McMahon of the Smithsonian Institution will speak.

For the complete schedule of programs with details and how to register, go to mainehistory.org/programs or call 774-1822. Early registration is recommended. Unless otherwise noted on the MHS website, programs are free and open to the public.

BIDDEFORD

McArthur Public Library will host the following online events this week:

• Kids’ Storytimes & Programs on Facebook will include pre-K Storytime at 10 a.m. Monday;

• Baby and Me at 10 a.m. Tuesday: Stories Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Wednesday; New Kids’ Library Material Unboxing! at noon Friday; and Cooking with Kids at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Teen-Adult Programs on Facebook will include Mug Cake Monday at 3:45 p.m. Monday and Book Talk Live at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An Adult Online Book Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the book “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. New members are always welcome. For more info, e-mail Melanie at [email protected]

The Online Knitting/Crafting Group will meet at 10 a.m. Friday for virtual social knitting & crafting. All are welcome. To join, go to meet.jit.si/McArthurKnittingGroup or by phone at 1-512-402-2718. PIN: 635 188 424#

And, the McArthur Library Genealogy Meet-up will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

Call 284-4181, ext. 207, or email [email protected] for questions or tech help.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Drive-thru flu shots available at hospice facility

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice will hold a drive-thru flu clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 50 Foden Road.

Those interested in receiving their flu shot can do so from the comfort of their own car. Face coverings are required and a short-sleeved shirt preferred. Flu shots are available to those six months and older.

For more details, go to northernlighthealth.org/locations/home-care-and-hospice/news-events/news/2020/flu-shot-drive-thru-clinic and download a consent form to complete and bring with you. We will need a completed form for all those in your vehicle seeking a shot.

BRIDGTON

Senior college offering two literary classes

The Senior College at Bridgton is accepting sign-ups for two fall classes, that are being offered by limited enrollment via ZOOM sessions during the month of October.

A group, discussing Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale: An Imagined Future,” will meet from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Excerpts from relevant literary works, both past and present, will contribute to the discussion. The book is available for purchase at Bridgton Books.

Then, on Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30, also from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., there will be a discussion on 19th century Maine author Sarah Orne Jewett’s book “The Country of the Pointed Firs.” Books will be available for purchase at Bridgton Books before class begins.

Class size is limited to 25 people for each group. Reservation forms are available at seniorcollegeatbridgton.org and must be filled out and returned by Sept. 30 to reserve a space. Checks for $25 can be mailed to Senior College at Bridgton, P.O. Box 308, Bridgton, ME 04009. For more details, call Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593 or email [email protected]

Classes for the autumn session are free to paid members.

YORK

Truck drivers to be recognized with lunch

The Maine Professional Drivers Association (MPDA) will hold a driver appreciation event to kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the northbound scale facility on Interstate 95.

As a way to recognize the hard work and sacrifice our nation’s drivers have endured during this past year to keep essential goods and materials moving, the MPDA will provide a free bagged lunch style meal in a drive-thru fashion. Drivers will be handed a pre-bagged lunch as they pass through, by volunteers who will be following all prescribed and recommended sanitary practices including masks and gloves. There will be no inspections preformed at the site during this event.

All drivers and their families are welcome to come.

For more details, call Rob Fernald at 838-1074 or email [email protected]

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Author to host virtual talk on personal branding

Join Nancy Marshall, the PR Maven® and author of “Grow Your Audience, Grow Your Brand for an interactive virtual author talk on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Marshall will explain what a personal brand is and how it can help you define who you are and how you are perceived by others in your personal and professional life.

As the author of two books, Marshall will talk about the self-publishing process and share some tips, including how to get your book listed on Amazon. During the 45-minute conversation, she will share actionable advice for business owners to promote themselves in a cost-effective way to grow their audience and their brand. Nancy will also answer questions from the attendees.

To pre-register for the Zoom video author talk, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FvPUb4EtSpKkZ7cPTZvI9Q

DENMARK

Folk duo to offer drive-in concert

Susie Burke and Dave Surette will perform in concert at 1 p.m. Sunday as part of the Denmark Arts Center at the Drive-In LIVE Music Series at The Bridgton Twin Drive-In, located at 383 Portland Road.

Burke and Surette have made a name for themselves as one of the finest acts on the New England folk scene. Together since 1988, the duo have built a steady following for their own blend of contemporary, traditional, and original folk and acoustic music.

The gate opens at noon. Cost is $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 persons). Reservations are required and tickets are available at denmarkarts.org/event.

CAMDEN/ROCKPORT

Kites and Ice Cream event still on – with a twist

Coastal Mountains Land Trust will host its 8th annual Kites and Ice Cream event this week, in a three-day event being offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event will look very different than in past years. There will not be a mass flying of kites – instead the trust welcomes attendee to come and pick-up a free kite and a free ice cream voucher for Camden Cone to be enjoyed at a time that works for individuals. One kite per child that registers, with kite pick-ups available at Beech Hill Preserve in Rockport.

Each pick-up session will have a maximum of 50 children with pre-registration required at coastalmountains.org. Each day will have its own individual link that will inform potential attendees if that day’s event is full.

Please park at the grass overflow lot – watch for signs – then walk up the trail to receive a kite and voucher at the main gates. Don’t forget your mask! The Blueberry Barn Lot will be reserved for preserve visitors. Please leave pets at home.

Summer drive-in series to continue in anticipation of film festival

In anticipation of the 16th Camden International Film Festival, set for Oct. 1-12, the Points North Institute will continue its 2020 summer drive-in film series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with a special pre-release screening of the documentary, “The Way I See It.”

The screening will be followed by a virtual Q&A with Dawn Porter, the award-winning director of the film, and other special guests!

The Shotwell Drive-In was developed, designed, and constructed during the months of May and June, and has been screening documentary films and classics throughout July and August to sold-out crowds. Selected weekly screenings will continue through September, followed by nightly screenings during the 2020 Camden International Film Festival from October 1-12. The new theater is named in honor of longtime friend and supporter of CIFF, Bob Shotwell, who passed away just before the festival in 2018.

Tickets are just $20 per vehicle and only available online at camdenfilmfest.org. Space is extremely limited. All screenings are pre-registration only, with no tickets sold at the door. Concessions and restrooms are available on site.

STATEWIDE

Milestone Recovery holds annual run/walk

For the past five years, Milestone Recovery brought together motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Maine to support the recovery community at its annual “60 Miles for Milestone” event. This year, the event is reimagined as “YOUR Miles for Milestone,” a virtual event that participants can do via any number of routes and methods, including riding a bicycle or running and walking through Maine. Participants can choose the miles and method that works best for them to raise awareness in support of Milestone. And, unlike past events, there is no registration fee. Participants can fundraise or donate what they choose.

Milestone Recovery is Maine’s leading nonprofit working to help Mainers find recovery from substance use disorders and homelessness.

Happening Sept. 12-20, participants can view and share their activity on social media using #RecoveryIsPossible and tag Milestone Recovery on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. To sign up and find suggested routes, visit the events section of milestone-recovery.org.

