Warren R. Kenney 1934 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – On Friday, August 28, 2020, Warren R. Kenney passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 86. He was a loving husband, proud father of three children and grandfather of five. He was predeceased by his parents; and nephew, Stephen Kenney. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanette E. Kenney; son, Ralph and his wife Anita, daughter, Ruthette Gower and husband Richard, son, Richard and his wife Cindy Loudon; grandchildren, Erika, Erin, Sean, Miles and Anne; brothers, Norman Kenney, Donald Kenney and his wife Shirley; niece, Darlene Compton and husband Barry, nephew, Greg Kenney and his wife Sherry, nephew, Wayne Kenney and his wife Lori, nephew, James Kenney and his wife Ellee Lowell Kenney. Warren was born in Bath to Charles and Iva Kenney. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1952. Athletically, Warren excelled in baseball and track and field. Academically, his gift for practical skills became apparent in machine shop class where he won the 1952 Governors Trophy for the top future apprentice in the state of Maine. Soon after graduating Warren went to work at Bath Iron Works as an apprentice. A short time later he made the decision to join the U.S. Navy. While home on leave, he met his future bride on a blind date. After four years and two kids, in the Navy in San Diego, Warren and Jeanette made the decision to come home to Maine. BIW had a program at the time that counted government service time as seniority in the shipyard. Warren came back to BIW in the pipe fitting trade and also as a union representative, union vice president and union president, staying in those roles for 18 years before being promoted to management as Director of Safety, Security and Fire protection. BIW has had a few owners over the years and during one of the transitions, Warren transferred to the hiring department and started staffing many of the workers who are there today. Around 1990, Warren was given an opportunity to take early retirement and he did. This was the beginning of his second career as golfer/instructor, hunter/hunting trip facilitator, bowler/bowling advisor. Being competitive came very easily to Warren. He bowled the first 600 series at Yankee Lanes just after they opened (the trophy is in the display case on site). He has four hole-in-one placards on the living room wall and we all enjoyed the hunting and fishing bounty. Warren really enjoyed his well deserved 30-year retirement. Hopefully you had a chance to accompany him from time to time. Visiting hours will be held at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath on Monday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous