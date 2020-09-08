The Old Orchard Beach Community Friendly Connection Leadership Team presented the Maine Governor’s Award for Service and Volunteerism to its chair, V. Louise Reid, at a recent Town Council meeting.

“Louise continually demonstrates how residents working together empower one another to foster Old Orchard Beach as a great place to live, work, play and do business while upholding high community standards that empower residents and enhance relationships,” according to a CFC Facebook posting.

“This inspiring leader brings a lifetime of achievement in community service as a volunteer, municipal employee and in the corporate sector to her volunteer role directing her skills in organization, administration and management over more than six decades to foster Old Orchard Beach as a great place to live, work, play and do business, and to uphold high community standards that empower residents and enhance relationships,” according to a letter announcing her receipt of the award.

Reid, a founder of the CFC, and other volunteers with the organization have created a community resource guide, developed and passed property tax relief for residents 70 years old and older, established transportation and trolley services and more, according to the letter.

“The results of her leadership have had a ripple effect through the many specific projects of the CFC, and by engaging (and reengaging) residents in community revitaliztion,” the letter states.

In addition to her role as a volunteer, Reid has been the assistant town manager for Old Orchard Beach, but resigned this year. Her last day in the office was Sept. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: