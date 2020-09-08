PORTLAND — “Understanding the COVID-19 Pandemic: Resilience and Recovery,” a semester-long free webinar series that weaves together perspectives from public health, policy, law and business, is being offered this fall by the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service and the University of Maine Graduate and Professional Center.

The series follow up a popular summertime “aims to help people gain a stronger understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic, its local and global impact, and the recovery from it,” according to USM.

Lectures will be held Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. and will end Nov. 19. Participants may sign up for any or all of the lectures online.

Topics will include public health systems and health policy; crisis management; global and local disparities in impacts and outcomes; privacy rights and freedoms during the pandemic; mental health and vulnerable populations; criminal and social justice; rebuilding the economy and Maine’s nonprofit sector; economic and workforce impacts and urban planning and rebuilding tourism.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: