Eugene “Gene” Clinton Hinkley 1955 – 2020 RICHMOND – Eugene “Gene” Clinton Hinkley, 65, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Gene was born Feb. 22, 1955, the son of Horace and Marlene Hinkley. Gene was a Cub Scout Den Leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Pack 610 in Richmond for several years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a dog lover and cherished his family dogs, Nelson, Reuben and Darby. During his retirement he loved working on home projects and being outdoors. He was extremely artistic and very much enjoyed drawing, carving and photography. Gene retired in 2018 from Bath Iron Works where he was a dedicated employee for 43 years. He started as a shipfitter, was a supervisor and ended his time as a planner. He was predeceased by his father, Horace Clinton Hinkley; grandparents Alice and Horace Hinkley Sr. and grandmother Helen Penny. Gene is survived by his wife of 45 years, Narda Hinkley of Richmond; daughter Nicole Cooley and husband Reggie Cooley of Gardiner, son Aaron Hinkley and fiancé Heather Dyer of Richmond; his grandchildren Lainey, Abby, Payton, Braelyn, Jacob, Courtney, Jensen and Oliver; mother, Marlene Hinkley of Richmond; brother Brian Hinkley and spouse Barbara Umberhind of Richmond, sister Rhonda Fowler and significant other John Ellis of Palermo; along with many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A family funeral service will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Kincer Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond. Should friends desire, a gift in Gene’s name may be sent to the Richmond Food Pantry at http://www.richmondareafoodpantry.org/Sponsors/

Guest Book