SACO – Rosella B. Dragoumanos, 98, died at home on Sept. 5, 2020, after a long and love-filled life. She was born in Saco on Dec. 20, 1921, living, schooling, and working her entire life in Saco.

Rosella was proud to be one of the founding parishioners of St. Demetrios Orthodox Church in Biddeford. Later in life, she was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland and was a fixture at the annual Greek festival.

Rosella was the cashier at Rosella’s Gift Shop on Main Street in Saco, then also at Boucouvalas Bros. market in Saco and Paradise Market in Old Orchard Beach.

Rosella was a member of the St. Fotini Society, the Order of Ahepa, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an excellent cook, known for her baklava, diples, koulourakia, loukoumades, spanakopita, and many other dishes and treats.

Rosella was the eighth of 10 children; she is survived by her loving son, George; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Dennett, Craig, and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco. Burial will follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, George suggests that memorial contributions be made to World Central Kitchen (https://donate.wck.org/give/36738/#!/donation/checkout)

