SOUTH PORTLAND – Pauline M. Couture, 87, of South Portland, and formerly of Biddeford and Scarborough, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at home.

She was born in Biddeford on April 14, 1933, the daughter of Fernand and Isabelle (McKenny) Petit. She graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1953.

She married her husband Roland on Sept. 8, 1956. Earlier, Pauline was employed by Canal Bank in Portland, JC Penney and Components in Biddeford. When her son Ronald was born she stayed home and took care of him. Once he started school, she went back to work at The City Clerk’s Office in Biddeford for 15 years, retiring in 1983. During retirement, she owned and operated Pinehurst Hotel with her husband in Scarborough for 10 years.

She enjoyed wintering in Florida and Mississippi with her husband for many years.

Pauline enjoyed many things. She liked flowers, birds and bowling. Most of all, she loved her family, the family gathering at holidays and her grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events. She will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased three siblings Elizabeth Gonneville, Ruth Boyajian and Fernande “Butch” Petit.

She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Roland R. Couture; her son Ronald R. Couture and his wife Judie; grandchildren Lauren Couture, Kaitlyn Couture and Sarah Couture. She is survived by her brother Ralph Petit and his wife Leta; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.12, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. To view Pauline memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

