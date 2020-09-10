HOLLIS – Carolyn E. McIntire, 93, passed away in Hollis, Maine on September 6, 2020 of natural causes.

She was predeceased by husband Charles R. McIntire Sr.; daughter-in-law, Joan McIntire and son-in-law, Bruce Neal; sisters, Dorothy Parmenter and Gladys Colby; and brother, Albert Wayne Kneeland. Survived by sister, Jean Weeks and husband Ralph Weeks; brothers, Richard Kneeland, wife Joan; Ronald and wife Annette. Sons, Charles McIntire Jr. and wife Elinor (Gail) of Hollis, Raymond McIntire Sr. and wife Pearl, Carroll McIntire Sr. and wife Sheila, and Owen McIntire and wife Delores; daughter, Sybil Neal and half daughter, Cynthia Wilson and husband Alton. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great granchildren.

She retired from Saunders Bros., where she worked for well over 30 years. Her hobbies included family time on the Saco river, birdwatching, and crocheting for craft fairs. She also enjoyed going to the casinos.

A celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

American Heart

Association

P.O. Box 417005

Boston, MA 02241-7005

