Lyndon N. Babkirk 1943 – 2020 GEORGETOWN – Lyndon N. Babkirk, 77, passed away at MidCoast Hospital on Sept. 2, 2020. He was born in Lincoln on April 24, 1943, a son of the late Frederick and Ellen (Norton) Babkirk. Lyndon joined the US Air Force and Honorably served his country for four years. After his time in the service he worked as a Supervisor of Ships, overseeing the building of many vessels. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fly fish many of the hidden spots around Maine. Lyndon enjoyed woodworking and carving and always had his next project on his mind. He also held a commercial and private pilots license for many years. Lyndon is survived by his wife Jeannette and her family, a sister Phyllis of Brunswick, a brother Wesley of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Clive. Lyndon’s burial will be held at a later date.

