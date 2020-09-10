WESTBROOK – Violet A. Jensen, 91, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020, at Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Yarmouth, Maine, on Oct. 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Howard and Annie Mae Hodges.

She began her working years at the Yarmouth Mills and went on to work for companies such as Woolworth’s, Fairchild, Data General and for Mademoiselle Clothing while she lived in Virginia.

Violet will always be remembered for her love of family ? especially her grandchildren and enjoyed playing games such as Yahtzee, going on picnics, cooking, and going for walks. The walks with her late husband were especially meaningful to her.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert R. Jensen Sr.; daughter, Dolores “Dee” Calendine; and siblings, Robert Hodges and Mary Anderson.

Violet is survived by her children, Karen Ann Atkins of Tennessee, Kristine Oxton of Buxton, Robert R. Jensen Jr. of Tennessee, and Eric S. Jensen of Virginia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Sept. 13, from 12-2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous