FALMOUTH – Beverly J. Cooper passed peacefully on September 4, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on November 1, 1930 in Portland, Maine, a daughter of Everett and Annie (Bragdon) Hatcher. She graduated from Deering High School in 1948 and worked for the Falmouth School Department for over 25 years until her retirement in 1991.

In retirement, she opened an antique shop in Falmouth called the “Scottish Terrier Antiques”, which was named after her love for Scottish Terriers. She loved all antiques, but she had an affinity for antique oil lamps and clocks and at one time she was an avid collector of both.

She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ralph Cooper; daughter, Lee Abigail; sister, M. Gloria Michaud, and brother Robert Hatcher.

She is survived by three daughters, Cathie Cooper, and her partner Jeff Knapp; Annie Berry and her husband John; and Pamela Given and her husband Stanwood. Four grandchildren, Chad Berry and his wife Shawna, Jessica Berry, Sarah Given and Hannah Given; five great-grandchildren, Zoey Berry, Colton Given, Zayden Berry, Quinten Berry and Zariah Berry; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Southern Maine Hospice for their compassion and care during this most difficult time.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Cooper Family Cemetery on Hillside Avenue in Falmouth.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Beverly’s online guest book

Guest Book