WINDHAM – David S. Redlon, 83, of Windham died September 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Portland on June 1, 1937, the ninth child of Margaret Earles and Joseph Redlon. David went to local schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1955. He served in the Army from 1955-1958 in the 100st Air Born Division. David married Sandra L. Jones in 1959 and they were still happily married at the time of his death. They had two children, Shaun and Jamie. David was a construction superintendent until 1972 when he started his own construction business along with Rodman Holmes (R&H Builders Inc.). David was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife, two children and two sisters, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. At the family’s request, all services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

