ROCKLAND/NAPLES – On Sept. 10, 2020, Robert A Cross, Jr. went to his heavenly home, with his family at his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born to Robert A. Cross, Sr and Kathleen Vose on April 21, 1943, in Rockland. He was raised by his grandfather Alvenus Cross and his grandmother Elizabeth MacKenzie, whom he referred to as “mama”.

Bob, proudly served in the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War, where he developed complications from Agent Orange. He was an avid lobsterman in Rockland for most of his life. He absolutely loved being on the water, as well as swinging his golf clubs, playing bingo, gambling and loved hunting. He could tell you hunting stories every day!

After Bob retired, he and Diane spent some time exploring different areas of Florida, a wonderful Alaskan cruise and a trip to Scotland, where he met extended family. He looked forward to the yearly summer family reunions. Thanks to COVID, that got cancelled this year.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and his sister, Nancy Gorman. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Cross of Naples; his children, Robin (Scott) Snell, Wendy Bickford and Stephen (Amy) Cross, Joseph (Martha) DeCesere, Kim (Eric) Merrill and Denise (Doug) Petersen; sisters, Kathleen Profenno, Priscilla (Roger) Palmer, Rosemare (John) Rinaldi, Candy Barnes, Amelia (Mike) Fennelly, Roberta Cross Coccia; brothers Bernard (Linda Vose) and Charles Cross (Holly Sweet), Russell Lawrence (Kathy), Floyd Lawrence. Bob will also be greatly missed by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces, nephews; and a sister-in-law.

The family would like to thank The Maine Cancer Center, Dr. Emerson and his nurse, Crystal, as well as Southern Maine Hospice.

A memorial graveside service with military honors for close family and friends, will be held at 11 a.m., Wed., Sept. 16, 2020 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Following the service, a celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the Elks Club, 1945 Congress St, Portland, ME, 04102.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in memory of Robert A Cross, Jr. to:

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital

P.O. Box 50

Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or online at

stjude.org/wemissyou

