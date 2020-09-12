BUXTON – Robert Everett Libby, 87, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 at the Gorham House after a long illness. He was born in Gray on August 2, 1933 to the late Frederick and Dorothy Libby. After completing his freshman year of high school, Robert proudly served in the 3rd Division U.S. Army in the Korean War from 1950-1953 and was promoted to Corporal. After the war, Robert was employed at S.D. Warren in Westbrook for 40 years.Robert enjoyed horseshoes, hunting, fishing, camping, Fryeburg Fair, telling jokes, and family gatherings.He was predeceased by brothers, Clarence, Leland, Harry and Clifford, and sisters, Stella, Ella, Laura and Lillian.He is survived by his wife Shirley (Gammon) Libby of 59 years; his six daughters, Doreen and her husband Paul of Gorham, Patty of Windham, Tracy and her husband Bruce of Hollis, Robin and her husband Dennis of Cornish, Rhonda and her husband Frank of Buxton, and Wendy and her husband Peter of Hollis; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Sept. 17 from 4 ? 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. At 6 PM, US Army Honors will be held at the funeral home. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

