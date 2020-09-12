SCARBOROUGH – Robin Reilly Gessinger passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. One of seven siblings, she was born in the town of Elizabeth, N.J., on May 9, 1955, to John J. and Muriel B. Reilly.

Robin earned her BSRN degree from Columbia University in 1977 and proceeded to a distinguished career in nursing, with a focus on critical patient care. Her professional talent and passion for providing healthcare to strangers was exceeded only by her compassion and devotion towards all whom she knew and loved. Beyond her first home in New Jersey, Robin spent nearly 30 years living in New Canaan, Conn., raising her family and establishing lasting ties to an extensive circle of closely-knit friends. Those touched by Robin throughout her life will remember her as a loving mother, a generous soul and a trusted neighbor, with a natural disposition to place the interests of others ahead of her own.

Robin is survived directly by her four children and two grandchildren, as well as her four living siblings. Her children express sincere gratitude to the staff members of Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital, who provided exceptional care to Robin during her final months. Any charitable donations made in Robin’s memory may be sent to the American Red Cross.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

