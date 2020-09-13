Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  9/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  9/22  6:30 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Tues.  9/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  9/23  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  9/23  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Thur.  9/24  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  9/22  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Wed.  9/23  4 p.m.  Canine Management Task Force

Wed.  9/23  5 p.m.  Climate Resiliency Task Force

filed under:
brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles