Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 9/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 9/22 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Tues. 9/22 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 9/23 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 9/23 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Thur. 9/24 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 9/22 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Wed. 9/23 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force
Wed. 9/23 5 p.m. Climate Resiliency Task Force
