FARMINGTON — A Biddeford man was sentenced Monday to serve nine months and a day of a five-year sentence for operating a methamphetamine laboratory in May 2019 at a Knowlton Corner Road residence in Farmington.

Douglas S. Theriault, 39, formerly of Farmington, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. A conviction on the first charge carried a maximum 30 years in prison.

His wife, Katherine S. Theriault of Saco, 29 at the time, formerly of Farmington, pleaded guilty in December, to a lower felony charge of criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab.

In December, Assistant Attorney General David Fisher said Farmington police officer Jacob Richards and others responded to a medical call at 12:57 a.m. at a Knowlton Corner residence. Douglas Theriault was on the floor. His wife and their three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, were at the residence.

According to an affidavit filed with the court by Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, he was met on the front porch by a 7-year-old child who directed him inside where Hastings met with Katherine Theriault. Douglas Theriault was exhibiting signs of methamphetamine use. Hastings administered Narcan, an opioid blocker, to Douglas Theriault along with other first aid measures before he was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Fischer told the court in December that no actual methamphetamine was found at the residence. Evidence sent to a laboratory came back inconclusive. The children were not exposed to the drug and didn’t show any signs of being affected by it, he said. The affidavit said police also noted that Katherine Theriault exhibited signs of meth use.

On Monday, Justice Robert Mullen accepted the sentencing agreement that included concurrent sentences of nine months and a day for criminal conspiracy and six months for each for endangering welfare a child. Theriault received credit for 126 days of time previously served in the case.

He will serve two years probation and needs to pay $360 in restitution to the benefit of the Farmington Police Department. The one day added on to the nine months means that time will be served at a Department of Corrections facility and not a county jail.

Theriault previously completed a residential program connected to substance abuse.

Probation conditions, which started Monday until he goes to prison on Jan. 4, 2021, include no use of methamphetamine precursors such as Sudafed.

He also must continue to work with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Sentencing was delayed for 18 months in Katherine Theriault’s case so that she could complete tasks outlined in an agreement with the state. If successfully completed she will be able to withdraw her plea to the felony and plead to a misdemeanor charge. If not successful, she faces an open plea of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, Justice Robert Mullen said previously.

